Retiring Yorkville police officers honored at city hall ceremony

City of Yorkville officials celebrated two outgoing police officers at a retirement ceremony Tuesday night, Jan. 26 during a city council meeting.

Sgt. Andrew Jeleniewski and Officer Dale Arentsen said goodbye to the department before an assembled crowd of colleagues and family at city hall.

Jeleniewski started with the department in 2004, working as a patrol officer, detective, K9 handler and field training officer. In addition, he revived the Yorkville Citizens Police Academy, a 13-week program that educates the public on the activities of the department.

“It was very important for us at Yorkville Police Department and our community outreach. So I appreciate you for working on that,” Deputy Chief Ray Mikolasek told Jeleniewski at the ceremony.

Jeleniewski will go on to work as a public safety officer with NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Officer Arentsen was also honored Tuesday night after 28 years on the force.

“Dale just embraced the community,” said Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier. “So many different times as a police officer you come into contact with the public, and in over 28 years that he’s served with us, I had never once met somebody that had a negative thing to say about a interaction they had with Dale.”

The deputy chief added that Arentsen had seen Yorkville grow from a small town of a few thousand people to the 20,000-strong city it is today.

“Everything that he gave back to us we’re forever grateful for the impressions that you left on me and the staff here,” Pfizenmaier told Arentsen. “You’re just a complete professional.”

In other Yorkville police news, Christopher Hayes was sworn in as a sergeant with the department.

“I’m so excited because you all have done a fantastic job, and now you’re in a new building,” Mayor John Purcell told the crowd, referring to the new Yorkville city hall. “It’s going to be a fantastic year.”