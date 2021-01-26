Yorkville School District 115 student standardized test scores show improvement

FILE PHOTO: Nick Baughman, associate superintendent for learning and instruction for Yorkville School District 115, talks during the district's Monday, Sept. 28 Board of Education meeting at the Yorkville High School library. (Katie Finlon)

Yorkville School District 115 students boosted their standardized test scores after a COVID-19 pandemic drop that worried some school officials.

The percent of District 115 students in grades two through eighth meeting state benchmarks increased by an average of 8% for math and 3.5% for English since last fall, according to a presentation at a school board meeting Monday, Jan. 25, by Dr. Nick Baughman, District 115 associate superintendent for learning and instruction.

Students in almost every grade below the high school level also outperformed initial projections for the winter math assessment.

“Considering what has happened during the pandemic, it’s a tremendous accomplishment,” Baughman said.

How students performed based on learning model is a more difficult to interpret. Currently, the district offers students the option of e-learning, a hybrid model and full in-person learning.

Per the data, fully remote students regularly outperformed or stayed on par with in-person students for English. As for math, in-person students outperformed e-learning students above the elementary level.

“One thing to consider is when we provided this assessment to our e-learning students for math, they were allowed to take it at home,” Baughman stressed. “So that data should be taken with a grain of salt. We don’t know how much help Mom and Dad were providing at home.”

In addition, the data reveals that an achievement gap remains for Black and Latino Yorkville students, although testing scores have increased over the years.

Black and Latino students below the high school level performed about half as well as white students in math, but marginally better in English.

“While they’re increasing their level of efficiency, it’s still not enough to close the achievement gap,” Baughman said. “But it is trending in a positive direction.”

As for older students now taking the PSAT, performance has taken a hit during the pandemic. Scores for the test’s English and writing dipped, but more than 70% of students hit state benchmarks for English. With math, the number of students acing the test fell from 52% to 40% since last year.

Latino students performed about as well as white students on the PSAT, but Black students underperformed the rest of their peers.

Going forward, school board Vice President Dr. Robert Brenart said that the district should produce more data on how it tracks teacher performance.

“We need to look at both sides of the coin,” Brenart said. “We have one side where we want to be at on student performance, but it’s not as clear, I would say, on teacher performance. You don’t have a lot of standardized testing for that.”