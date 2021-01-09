Coroner’s report: Kendall County saw a near 30% rise in deaths in 2020

Kendall County saw a 28 percent increase in deaths in 2020 over the average of the last three years, with COVID-19 accounting for only a small portion of excess deaths, according to an annual report from County Coroner Jacquie Purcell.

In 2020, 396 people died in the county, up 85 deaths over the 311 reported in 2019..

A majority of the increase comes from a larger number of residents dying from natural causes, up 28.5 percent over 2019. Of those, heart-related and cancer deaths were the most common.

Smaller jumps in drug overdoses and suicide, in addition to COVID-19, played a secondary role in the increase. The average age of the eight residents who died from the coronavirus in the county proper was 90 years-old.

Yet concerning in the coroner’s report is a substantial increase in suicide in people under 30 years-old and drug overdoses. Twelve people died from drug overdoses this year compared to only four last year. And while only two people under 30 took their own life between 2018 and 2019 - five did so in 2020 alone.

In a previous interview with Record Newspapers, Purcell suggested that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown drove a larger number of people toward drugs and depression - or caused them to not seek primary care at hospitals, causing many to die from otherwise treatable illnesses.

However, the coroner’s official COVID-19 data might not tell the whole story of how the pandemic has impacted excess mortality in Kendall County. While the coroner only reports eight COVID-19 deaths, the county’s official figures stands at 72 - as many infected residents seek treatment and later die at hospitals in neighboring counties. There are no hospitals located within the county’s borders.

In addition, Purcell has previously directed Record Newspapers to data showing that twice as many residents died in January 2020 compared to the same month the previous year. At a time when the coronavirus was thought to have not left mainland China, Purcell’s office recorded a far greater number of Kendall County residents dying of “respiratory failure” than in January 2019.