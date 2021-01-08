Kendall County Forest Preserve District budget transfer rejected

The Kendall County Board, acting in their dual role as county forest preserve district commissioners, rejected a fund transfer set for land acquisition in the Reservation Woods Forest Preserve near Yorkville during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Board members shot down a motion Tuesday to transfer about $157,500 from the district’s land cash fund to its capital projects fund. Though board members seized on opposing the transfer to promote greater transparency with the district’s finances, they themselves had previously approved the transfer in the district’s FY2021 budget.

“The only thing that got affected by this is where we’re counting the beans,” Forest District President Dave Guritz said in an interview Wednesday. “The board in their deliberations felt that it was cleaner if we just kept the dollars coming in for the land cash fund.”

Regardless of where the funds sit, they will be used by the district to acquire 12.2 acres of land in Reservation Woods from the Conservation Foundation.

Board members had previously approved transferring the $157,500 from the county’s own land cash into the forest preserve’s - yet objected to further transfers.

“We’re doing this because transparency thus far has been an issue,” Commissioner Amy Cesich said of the district’s finances. “This way there’s complete transparency as to what we’re using that for without it being co-mingled, as Mr. (board member Brian) Debolt said, in with the capital fund.”

To reflect the will of the board, board members will have to amend the forest district’s budget yet again to ensure the money is appropriated to the correct fund.

In late November, board members voted to cut 10 percent from the district’s operating budget to stave off a budget deficit.

Later in the forest district meeting, commissioners unanimously approved receipt of a $177,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the construction of a parking lot for the Fox River Bluffs trail. The terms of the grant include a 20 percent contribution for the project from the district totaling $44,375.