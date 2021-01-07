Yorkville School District superintendent urges Pritzker to meet with IHSA, other agencies

Yorkville School District 115 Superintendent Tim Shimp urged State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, to pressure Gov. JB Pritzker to meet with lllinois High School Association officials to outline students’ return to organized athletics in a letter released by the district Wednesday, Jan. 6.
In the letter, Shimp said he was pleading with Wheeler to “use the powers and influence of your office to facilitate a meeting between the Governor’s Office, members of [Illinois Department of Public Health], the IHSA and the [Illinois Elementary School Association] so those groups can collaborate on ways to safely resume school-based sports in Illinois.”
Earlier this week, IHSA officials reportedly were unable to meet with Pritzker despite their pledges to resume all organized school sports this winter.
“The seeming unwillingness to meet with IHSA and IESA by state officials is disturbing,” Shimp wrote in the letter.
Shimp cited his district’s ability to maintain in-person classes for thousands of students despite the pandemic in his plea to the governor, noting the “decline in student interest and morale towards school.”
“[This] decline, I believe, is exacerbated as a result of school-based sport programs being shut down by the state without even a discussion about their eventual return,” Shimp wrote.