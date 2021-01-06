Planning official, Bank of America exec joins Kendall County Board

Ruben Rodriguez, a regional planning official from Yorkville, was sworn into his recently appointed seat on the Kendall County Board at a meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 5.

County Board President Scott Gryder appointed Rodriguez to fill the board’s vacant seat formerly held by Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska, who left the board after being elected to his current position last November.

“I’m really honored to be here and be appointed to this just really, really special position,” Rodriguez told his new board colleagues Tuesday night before being sworn in. “I care about people... I know a lot of these decisions are very very difficult - but together as a team I know what it takes for us all to come up with ideas.”

Rodriguez will serve out the rest of Prochaska’s term, which ends in November 2022. Per his Linkedin page, Rodriguez is Bank of America’s vice president for derivative back office trading systems architecture. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1985.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, county board members also approved Rodriguez’s committee assignments, which includes seats on committees for health and environment, animal control, labor and grievance, and law, justice and legislation.

“I was so overjoyed to hear that you wanted to be a part of this,” board member Amy Cesich told Rodriguez. “When you look at local politics and governing - you want people that love their community, you want people who want to do the right thing - and you are absolutely that person.”