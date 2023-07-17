Kendall County to host groundbreaking ceremony for Fox Campus expansion project in Yorkville

Kendall County will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fox Campus expansion project at noon on Tuesday, July 18.

The ceremony will mark the official beginning of the project. It will be held at the county’s Fox Campus at 111 W. Fox St., Yorkville, according to a news release.

The Kendall County Board approved slightly more than $9.4 million in construction bids, about $645,000 below the $10 million budget and engineers’ estimates, at its June 27 meeting.

The centerpiece of the plan is the new office building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices, to be constructed between the historic Kendall County Courthouse and the Kendall County Office Building. The new structure will overlook South Bridge Street (Route 47).

The removal of the county annex building has created ample space for driveways, walkways and parking areas at the County Complex, the release stated.

Representatives from Kendall County and Cordogan Clark will be present to celebrate this significant milestone, according to the release.