Oswego plans to strictly enforce watering rules during drought

Thursday’s rain provided some relief to Kendall County, which like other areas of the state, has seen significantly less rainfall than usual this time of year.

As such, Oswego plans to strictly enforce its watering restrictions.

“The forecast is that the drought will persist through September,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said during a presentation to Oswego village trustees at the June 27 Village Board meeting. “In Illinois, the vast majority of state is currently in a drought. We are bordering on a moderate to severe drought. The corner of Kendall County where we are is in a severe drought.”

All properties with even-numbered street numbers may use village distributed water for sprinkling or automatic water systems for plant or yard watering on even-numbered calendar dates between the hours of 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All properties with odd-numbered street numbers may use village-distributed water for sprinkling or automatic water systems for plant or yard watering on odd-numbered calendar dates between the hours of 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All non-addressed properties including, but not limited to, subdivision entrances, roadway islands, and parkways may use village distributed water for sprinkling or automatic water systems for plant or yard watering between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and also between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Hughes said the village doesn’t want people watering in the middle of the day because the water at that time of day tends to evaporate into the air. Violators can face fines between $55 up to $750.

However, Hughes said the village tries to educate the public before handing out tickets. In addition, the village prohibits the planting of sod or grass seed during the months of July and August.

She noted that Kendall County is not immune to droughts. The current drought is putting additional pressure on the village’s water system.

“Our pumpage to date is the second highest through the month of June that we’ve ever experienced, only exceeded by 2012,” Hughes said. “We’re pumping more. We’re pumping almost on a 24-hour cycle now as opposed to running the wells intermittently throughout the day. We’re pumping at about 3.8 million gallons a day. That is pretty significant. The point is, we need to get our pumping under control before it becomes a serious issue.”

Hughes hopes the situation doesn’t get worse.

“Should we get in a real desperate situation, the code allows the village president to declare an emergency and cease all outside irrigation,” she said. “Obviously we don’t want to get to that point because if that’s the case, we’re going to have some issues. Our goal is to provide safe drinking water as well as enough water in our system to fight fires as they come up.”