Oswego Village Board approves agreement that will recapture cost of improvements for indoor golf dome

The Oswego Village Board has approved a recapture ordinance to help recoup the cost of public improvements that need to be made as part of Whitetail Ridge Golf Club’s plans to build an indoor golf dome.

Trustees unanimously approved the agreement at their June 13 meeting. Last month, trustees approved a $112,000 economic incentive agreement with Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club as part of its plans to build an indoor golf dome on the southwest corner of Lewis Street and Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road.

Because the property does not have access to a water main on-site, the developer is being required to install a looped water main to the property. The estimated cost to the developer for the work is about $200,000 to $250,000 based on recent bids received, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told village trustees.

The recapture ordinance would would seek to recoup the $112,000 of public investment provided to Whitetail Ridge to extend water service to its property. The recapture would apply to the properties immediately north and south of the golf dome site.

As proposed, the ordinance would recoup one half of the total incentive amount from each property to the north and to the south for a total of $56,000 per property.

“The recapture ordinance would be recorded with Kendall County to ensure that the village would be reimbursed by each neighboring property respectively,” Leighty said in a memo to village trustees.

Construction of the facility, which would also house a restaurant, is set to start this month. In January, village trustees approved plans and a special use permit to allow for the development of an indoor golf dome. Whitetail Ridge Golf Club will own the property and the structure.

Trustees approved the plans with the stipulation that the golf dome shall be used only for an indoor golf range and no other sport or other recreational use is permitted to operate out of the facility.

Ron Walker of Whitetail Ridge Golf Club has told trustees that “more than likely, we will be open year-round.”

“It would be limited hours, though,” Walker said.