Retiring Oswego police chief thanked for service to village

On his last day as Oswego police chief, Jeff Burgner thanked the community for its faith in him.

“To this community, I can’t thank you enough for always supporting your police department and your constant praise and goodwill towards our police department and the men and women of this great organization,” Burgner said during Tuesday’s Oswego Village Board meeting. “Without your support and partnership, this police department wouldn’t be successful.”

Tuesday was his last day as Oswego police chief and he was honored for his 27 years of service to the village at the Village Board meeting. Burgner was hired as an Oswego police officer in 1996, became a detective in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004.

He graduated from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command in 2007 and went on to be appointed police captain in 2010. He was appointed chief in 2014.

“Thank you for your service,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said after reading a proclamation honoring him. “Your leadership has been exemplary. You leave huge shoes to fill for the next chief. Your tenure is incredible. Thank you so much. You will be missed. I’m happy for you personally, but I’m sad to see you go.”

Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo also had words of praise for Burgner.

“The chief is the epitome of a team player,” he said. “I credit him for helping bring the police department, public works and village hall together as one family under the umbrella of the village of Oswego. I really feel over his tenure, we’ve grown to be one organization and I give you a lot of credit for that.”

Burgner oversaw the planning and construction of the department’s state-of-the-art police station, which opened in 2018.

“He led the project from its inception and involved the entire department in the planning design process,” Di Santo said. “The building stands as a testament to his dedication and vision, accommodating Oswego’s growth for the future and providing a valuable training facility for our offices and other departments in the region.”

Di Santo also commended Burgner for embracing “the evolving world of 21st century policing.”

“He advocated for fairness, equity and de-escalation in our approach to law enforcement,” he said. “He supported the implementation of numerous new technologies to aid in policing. He recognized the significance of mental health services for our officers and championed their well being.”

Burgner was presented with an American flag that was last flown on Tuesday, his last day as police chief. During the meeting, the Village Board appointed Oswego Deputy Police Chief Jason Bastin as interim police chief.

The village plans to name a new police chief in the coming months.