Oswego East High School students, staff evacuated briefly Wednesday morning after smoke observed in building

Students and staff at Oswego East High School were evacuated briefly Wednesday morning after smoke was observed in the building at 1525 Harvey Road, Oswego.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the building’s fire alarm sounded after smoke was seen in the building.

“The fire department responded and investigated the cause,” the post states. “There is no danger and the building was cleared to return to normal operations. We will send a parent message out shortly but wanted everyone to know students and staff are safe and school has resumed.”