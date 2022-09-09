Montgomery officials to view final designs for installation of memorial plazas, stage area in downtown park

Village of Montgomery officials and their consultants are moving ahead with plans for improvements to Montgomery Park in the village’s downtown.

A representatives from the Signature Design Group of Naperville is scheduled to present final designs for the improvements to the village board when they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Village Hall.

The village board has hired the Signature Design Group to prepares plans for the installation of two memorial areas and a stage area in the park which is located along the west bank of the Fox River at the northeast corner of Mill and North River streets.

The planed improvements will also include construction of a mulit-use stage and gathering area in the portion of the park just north of Mill Street, the restoration of the shoreline and rehabilitation of the historic mill raceway and turbine, and the updating of decorative lighting on the Mill Street bridge.

Both of the memorial plazas will overlook the river. One of the plazas will be dedicated to veterans and the other will honor the first responders and essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village will coordinate the improvements with the Fox Valley Park District, which owns and maintains the park.

To finance the improvements, village officials plan to use a combination of village revenues and grants.

Earlier this year, State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, secured a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to fund the veterans memorial and reflection area along the river.

Additionally, the village has been awarded a $10,000 ComEd Green Region Open Lands Grant that will help cover costs related to the shoreline restoration.