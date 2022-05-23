Montgomery set to OK $15.8 million as maximum price for new public works facility

The Montgomery Village Board is expected to approve $15.8 million as the guaranteed maximum price for the village’s new public works facility now under construction just north of Aucutt Road on the village’s near west side.

The village board is expected to vote to set the facility’s construction cost when they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23 at Village Hall, 200 North River Street.

In a memo to the board, Mark Wolf, the village’s director of public works, said Camosy Construction, the village’s construction manager on the project, recently completed the bidding process for all trades to construct the facility and has set the guaranteed maximum price for the project at $15.8 million.

The $15.8 million price reflects construction costs only and excludes the fees for architectural, engineering, furniture, fitness equipment and civil engineering, according to the memo.

To finance the project, the village is using a combination of bond sale proceeds and existing utility tax revenues.

Village officials, public works staff and consultants participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility May 9.

The facility will be built on a vacant parcel owned by the village immediately south of the existing public works building on Knell Road, west of Route 31. Aucutt Road borders the building site to the south.

Montgomery Village Board members, from left, Tom Betsinger, Matt Bauman, Steve Jungermann, Village President Matt Brolley, Dan Gier, Theresa Sperling and Doug Marecek joined in the ground-breaking ceremony for the village's new public works facility on Monday, May 9, 2022, just north of Aucutt Road. (John Etheredge - jetheredge@shawmedia.com)

According to information provided by the village, the 74,000-square-foot facility will include an indoor storage area for up to 51 vehicles, a freight service elevator to serve a mezzanine level and a wash and maintenance area for the department’s vehicles.

In addition, the building will house a dedicated shop and workspace for the village’s water and sewer, building maintenance, forestry and streets divisions.

The building will have an employee wellness area, multipurpose room, locker rooms, administrative offices and a lobby area for the public.

The village’s water treatment operations will remain in the existing public works facility, immediately south of Knell Road.

The new public works facility is the third major public facility construction project undertaken by the village over the past 17 years. In 2005, work was completed on a new police station off Route 30 at Griffin Drive on the village’s west side. Three years later, the village dedicated a new village hall at 200 North River St. in the village’s downtown.











