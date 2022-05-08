Montgomery set to affirm shared principles to build trust between police, community

To mark National Police Week May 15-21, the Montgomery Village Board is expected to adopt a resolution affirming a series of shared principles intended to build trust between police and communities of color.

The listing of 10 principles was jointly adopted by Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP in March of 2018 and by the village police department five months later.

The Village Board is expected to adopt the resolution when they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Village Hall, 200 North River Street.

Police Chief Phil Smith has asked the Board to adopt the resolution.

In adopting the principles the two statewide organizations vowed “by mutual affirmation to work together and stand together in our communities and at the state level to implement these values and principles, and to replace mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever, and however we can.”

The principles are as follows:

1. We value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value.

2. All persons should be treated with dignity and respect. This is another foundational value.

3. We reject discrimination toward any person that is based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality,immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status.

4. We endorse the six pillars in the report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. The first pillar is to build and rebuild trust through procedural justice, transparency, accountability, and honest recognition of past and present obstacles.

5. We endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice (i.e., an opportunity for citizens and police to believe they are heard), transparency, and impartiality.

6. We endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes community partnerships involving law enforcement, engagement of police officers with residents outside of interaction specific to enforcement of laws, and problem-solving that is collaborative, not one-sided.

7. We believe that developing strong ongoing relationships between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension.

8. We believe that law enforcement and community leaders have a mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding and knowledge of the law to assist them in their interactions with law enforcement officers.

9. We support diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession. Law enforcement and communities have a mutual responsibility and should work together to make a concerted effort to recruit diverse police departments.

10. We believe de-escalation training should be required to ensure the safety of community members and officers. We endorse using de-escalation tactics to reduce the potential for confrontations that endanger law enforcement officers and community members; and the principle that human life should be taken only as a last resort.



