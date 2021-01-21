Kendall County Sheriff’s Office receives federal use of force certification

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office now meets national use of force guidelines that make it eligible for federal grants, the agency announced in a press release Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Sheriff’s Office received the use of force certification through the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, an independent body designated by the U.S. Attorney General. The certification states that the Sheriff’s Office has underwent “a thorough review of our current standards relating to training, policy, and other areas by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police,” according to the press release.

“The culture of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is to be fair, unbiased, and to only resort to using force when it is reasonable and necessary,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the release. “We ensure this standard is met through regular review of our policies and practices, and the findings of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police review confirms these standards are being met.”