Kendall County sheriff’s deputies pulled over fewer motorists in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has served to decrease the number of motorists getting pulled over by Kendall County sheriff’s deputies by more than a quarter, according to an annual report from the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Dwight Baird announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, that his office recorded 2,400 fewer traffic contacts in 2020 compared with 2019. Total traffic citations haven’t fallen as dramatically, however, registering only a 7% fall, with 1,922 citations issued.
“I knew we’d be down in traffic stops because we really weren’t doing a lot of traffic unless it was a necessity,” Baird told County Board members at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Despite the pandemic, total calls for service and police reports saw an increase of about 2%.
In addition, DUIs saw a notable jump in 2020 with 64 arrests, a 21% increase since last year.
As for the office’s budget, the sheriff reported it was 3% under budget for correctional operations.
“Overall, it was a good year budget-wise, considering with COVID. I was surprised to see some of the numbers,” Baird said.
Baird also reported $30,000 in overtime paid to deputies during protests against police brutality last summer.