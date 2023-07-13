Oswego SD308 to let Community Cares use building to continue mission of getting supplies to families

Oswego SD308 plans to let the Oswego-based nonprofit group Community Cares use space in the former Traughber Junior High School to continue its mission of making sure families have the school supplies they need before students return to the classroom.

This is the fourth year of the Start Strong Back-to-School Backpack program, a collaborative effort between Community Cares and the Kiwanis of Oswego.

Distribution of the backpacks – which will be filled with school supplies – will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the building. Five-hundred backpacks will be distributed.

District 308 currently hosts a satellite location for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry at the building, located on Franklin Street at Washington Street near downtown Oswego. The satellite location is in operation one Friday a month.

An agreement between the school district and Community Cares will allow the group to use space at the building to operate/coordinate personal care items on a monthly basis, while the food pantry is in operation from September to June. In addition to operating while the pantry is running, Community Cares will also use the building in July and August to organize/facilitate the back-to-school backpack program.

“This agreement really is just intended to formalize that space and that partnership as we look to work side by side in meeting those needs for our families moving forward,” Theresa Komitas, the district’s director of communications and public relations, told school board members during their July 10 meeting.

“We are big on dignity for the people who receive the backpacks,” Community Cares founder Robyn Vickers told school board members. “Each kid gets to pick the color they want. We will be stuffing the backpacks one night that week.”

Families can register for school supplies at Community Cares’ website, communitycaresgroup.com. People can also sign up to donate supplies such as pencils, crayons and notebooks.

In the first year of the program, Community Cares and the Kiwanis Club handed out 400 backpacks to SD308 students. Community Cares was formed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, when our schools were closed because of the pandemic, the need didn’t stop, the need for our students and our families and our community,” School Board member Jennifer Johnson said. “And Community Cares became a bridge for this need.”

The group partnered with the school district to deliver breakfast and lunch to families who weren’t able to pick up the meals. Volunteers with the group delivered 30,000 meals to SD308 students over several months in 2020.