Oswego students compete at National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference

Two students from Oswego High School recently returned from Atlanta where they competed at the 2023 National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference.

Jack Wolcott took 12th place in the Cabinetmaking event. Having just completed his sophomore year at OHS, he will have a chance to compete in SkillsUSA for the next two years. Wolcott said that his experience in this competition taught him more than he thought it would.

Oswego High School student Jack Wolcott placed 12th in the Cabinetmaking event at the 2023 National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference. (photo provided by Kevin Pattermann)

Will Hatfield, a 2023 OHS grad, earned the Silver Medal (second place) in the Restaurant Services event. He also won a $4,000 scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America, the school in which he will attend this coming fall.

Oswego High School graduate Will Hatfield placed second in the Restaurant Services event at the 2023 National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference. (photo provided by Tom Dwyer)

Several Oswego area businesses including BJP Construction, Blue Chip Mfg., Brian & Sons Heating and Air Conditioning, Bromberek Design, Carmody Construction, Hello Gorgeous, Hett’s Auto, Imagination Print & Design andNSG Construction made financial donations to help these students attend this competition.