Oswego East students attend Business Professionals of America National Conference

Twenty three members of Oswego East High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) Club traveled to the Business Professionals of America National Conference in Anaheim, CA, in April. This was the largest number of students to have qualified and competed at the national conference from Oswego East High School.

Three individuals earned placement recognition at the BPA Conference: Tyler Boecker, BPA National Merit Scholar (medaled), Business Law and Ethics, 7th place (medaled); Aarin Bothra, Computer Animation Team, 7th place (medaled); Jensen Coonradt, Business Law & Ethics, first place, Administrative Support Concept, sixth place (medaled), Computer Animation Team, seventh place (medaled), President’s Volunteer Service Award, 250 hours including a letter from the president, National Torch Award.

Pictured from left, Aarin Bothra, Jensen Coonradt and Tyler Boecker earned placement recognition at the BPA Conference (photo provided by Oswego Community Unit School District 308)

OEHS’s Business Professionals of America Club is under the direction of Bobby Kaminski and Stacy Sajder.

“We are beyond proud of these students and the continued efforts they put into becoming successful Business Professionals of America,” Sajder and Kaminski said in a news release.

Officially formed in 1966 as the Office Education Association (OEA), BPA has a strong history as a student organization that contributes to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills for students at the middle, secondary and post-secondary levels. The organization supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards. BPAs mission is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.

For more information about the Business Professionals of America Club at Oswego East High School, email Sajder at ssajderadams@sd308.org or Kaminski at rkaminski@sd308.org.