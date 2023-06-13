Oswego SD308 set to approve contract with next school superintendent

The Oswego SD308 School Board is set to approve a contract with the district’s next superintendent during a special School Board workshop Wednesday night in the Community Room at Oswego East High School.

The School Board will consider the contract following a closed session at 6:15 p.m. Superintendent John Sparlin is retiring at the end of June with a year remaining on his contract.

The new superintendent is set to begin on July 1. Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

In 2016, he was promoted to superintendent following the departure of Matthew Wendt. Oak Park-based School Exec Connect has put together a profile detailing what qualities the new superintendent should possess based on input provided at staff and community forums and through an online questionnaire. The School Board hired School Exec Connect after Sparlin announced he was retiring from the district.

The profile is posted on the district’s website at sd308.org.