Oswego police begin Fourth of July safety campaign to encourage safe and sober driving

The Oswego Police Department announced plans for stepped-up Fourth of July traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run through the early hours of July 5 to encompass weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use marijuana or other drugs.

Oswego Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Use these tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with IDOT’s media campaign, reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.