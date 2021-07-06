Plano police arrest two on warrants while responding to large fight

Plano police arrested two suspects on outstanding warrants after a weekend fight that resulted in one man being stabbed and another bitten.

In a news statement, police said officers arrested Isabel Bautista-Perez, 24, of the 1300 block of East Indian Trail, Aurora, on an Aurora police warrant and Ernesto Camacho Jr., 27, of the 500 block of May Street, Plano, on a Kane County warrant while responding to a large fight at 7:49 p.m. July 3 in the 400 block of South Cook Street on the city’s north side.

Both suspects were transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville, where they each posted bond and were released pending court proceedings, according to police.

No further arrests were made in connection with the incident “due to a majority of witnesses that remained on-scene being largely uncooperative,” police said.

According to police, when officers arrived at the gathering, many of those who had been in attendance began to disperse.

Police said officers found a male victim suffering from a suspected stab wound to his upper arm and a second male suffering from a severe bite wound to one of his forearms that was inflicted by an unidentified person during the fight.

Both subjects were treated on-scene by paramedics and the male with the stab wound was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The man’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.