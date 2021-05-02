Psychologist to examine Plano mom accused of dropping daughter from parking deck

A DuPage County judge May 1 approved the appointment of a clinical psychologist to examine a Plano woman accused of dropping her 5-year-old daughter from the top of a parking deck in Winfield in February, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Paul Marchese also set bond for Jerica Crawford, 28, of the 3400 block of Clason Street. Bond was set at $500,000, with 10% to apply, in line with an arrest warrant he issued April 29.

Crawford, who was arrested April 30, is charged with aggravated battery of a child younger than 13.

According to the release, Crawford allegedly drove to the top of the six-story parking garage at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, walked to the edge, dropped her daughter off the side, and then jumped.

Both suffered major injuries and were treated at the emergency room at Central DuPage.

Crawford later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center. Her daughter was transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“We are all very thankful that both Ms. Crawford and her daughter appear to be well on the road to recovery,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Crawford’s next court appearance is her arraignment, which is scheduled for May 24.