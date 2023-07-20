Oswego police reports for July 20, 2023

Information in the July 9-16 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Speeding

Nathan J. Gibson, 18, of the 100 block of West Rickard Drive, Oswego, was charged with aggravated speeding after a traffic stop at 2:13 p.m. July 10 at Orchard and Mill roads. He was released on the scene on a personal recognizance bond.

Battery

• Kena M. Woods, 42, of the 20500 block of South Frankfort Square, Frankfort, was charged at 1:38 p.m. July 9 with domestic battery.

• Kimberly A. Naumann, 44, of the 500 block of Truman Drive, Oswego, was charged at 1:29 a.m. July 16 with domestic battery.