Oswego police continue to search for missing man

Investigators are continuing to search for a Bolingbrook man who was reported missing to the Oswego Police Department on March 14, 2022.

According to a news release from the Oswego Police Department, Edward Gardner, now 24, was reported missing by his family members, who are Oswego residents.

Gardner was reportedly last seen by his family at his residence in Bolingbrook on Saturday, March 12, 2022. An acquaintance reported seeing him in Chicago on the evening of Sunday, March 13, 2022. Two weeks later, on March 29, 2022, Gardner’s rented white Dodge Charger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hammond, Indiana. The Charger’s occupants ran from the crash scene; however, it is not believed Gardner was one of the occupants, the release stated.

Oswego Police have attempted to reconstruct Gardner’s movements prior to and after being reported missing using analyses of cell phone data, vehicle Berla extraction reports and video with geolocation data from license plate readers. The department has collaborated with numerous law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions to find him.

Several multi-agency searches have been conducted, including canine searches and side sonar scans of the Chicago River. The most recent large-scale search occurred in March, when the department, with the assistance of multiple agencies using several canines, conducted a search in a Cook County Forest Preserve, covering almost 170 acres.

Gardner is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police are requesting anyone who may have information about Gardner to contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300 or call 911. The public may also call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 and provide information anonymously.