July 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Oswego police reports / June 29 to July 10, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Information in the June 29 to July 10, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Car stolen from driveway

Oswego police are investigating a report of a car stolen from the 300 block of Willowwood Drive, Oswego. Police took a report at 3:02 p.m. June 30.

Battery

Jarrid J. Arranz, 30, of the 8400 block of Russell Street, Cary, was charged with domestic battery at 9:35 p.m. June 30.

Keishawn I. Watson, 26, of the 100 block of Kevin Lane, Oswego, was charged with battery at 10:11 p.m. July 7 after an argument inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 3417 Orchard Way.

Assault

Christian I. Bejarano, M, 22, of the 400 block Bobcat Court, Oswego, was charged with assault at 7:53 p.m. July 4 after police said he allegedly threatened his family with a knife.

DUI

Domonick J. Zepeda, 46, of the 200 block of Wolverine Drive, Oswego, was charged with driving under the influence at 10:01 p.m. July 6.