Oswego Police investigating armed robbery at Route 34 business

Oswego Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at 2791 Route 34 in Oswego.

About 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene for a report of an armed robbery. A BP gas station is listed as being at the address along with a U-Haul dealer.

Two male victims reported to police they were outside a business when an individual approached them, displayed and pointed what was believed to be a handgun and robbed them, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound from the scene. The suspect is described as Black, unknown gender and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black pants and a black mask, according to the release.

The Oswego Police Department is requesting anyone who may have information to contact the department at 630-551-7300. Anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.