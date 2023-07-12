July 12, 2023
Oswego Police investigating armed robbery at Route 34 business

By Eric Schelkopf
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Oswego Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at 2791 Route 34 in Oswego.

About 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene for a report of an armed robbery. A BP gas station is listed as being at the address along with a U-Haul dealer.

Two male victims reported to police they were outside a business when an individual approached them, displayed and pointed what was believed to be a handgun and robbed them, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound from the scene. The suspect is described as Black, unknown gender and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black pants and a black mask, according to the release.

The Oswego Police Department is requesting anyone who may have information to contact the department at 630-551-7300. Anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.