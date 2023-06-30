Oswego police announce plans for Fourth of July parking and traffic

The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration scheduled for July 4 (rain date July 5), according to a news release.

The display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will last approximately 15-20 minutes. Those viewing the fireworks are encouraged to use the parking lots of Traughber Junior High School, Eastview Academy, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School. ADA accessible parking will be made available off Plank Drive in front of the school district’s bus transportation lot with eight additional spots at Prairie Point Park near Grove Road.

Temporary ‘no parking’ signs will be posted at the following locations:

Route 71 between Route 34 and Forest Avenue

Franklin Street (fire hydrant side only)

Wilmette and Calumet Streets

Plainfield Road between Route 71 and Linden Drive

Grove Road between Plainfield Road and Arboretum Way

Bell Court

Woolley Road between Plainfield Road and Colchester Drive

Regulatory ‘no parking’ signs are posted on both sides of Stonehill Road, Theodore Drive, Templeton Drive and Plank Drive. Both temporary and regulatory ‘no parking’ signs will be strictly enforced. As a reminder, parking on private property is prohibited unless you have prior permission from the landowner.

To alleviate traffic congestion, traffic patterns will be altered at several intersections throughout the area and at school parking lot exits. The areas affected by these changes include:

Both parking lots of the Oswego High School and Eastview Academy will only be allowed to travel northbound on Rt. 71.

Motorists traveling east on Franklin Street will only be allowed to turn southbound onto Route 71

Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Wolf’s Crossing only

Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Woolley Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Woolley Road

Motorists exiting onto Woolley Road from the Traughber Junior High School lot will only be allowed to travel northbound on Colchester Drive or eastbound on Woolley Road

For non-event traffic, northbound Plainfield Road traffic will be asked to turn eastbound onto Woolley Road and use Douglas Road to enter into town.

Officers will be located at intersections most affected by the increase in traffic and will assist with traffic control in these areas. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, attendees are encouraged to carpool where possible. Please remain patient while traffic is clearing.