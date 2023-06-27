Former Oswego firefighter charged with theft, misconduct

A former Oswego firefighter is being charged with theft and misconduct.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robert G. Carpenter, 54, of the zero to 100 block of Oakwood Drive, Oswego. According to court records, Carpenter committed official misconduct by allegedly taking more than $3,200 from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Carpenter could not be reached for comment. The arrest warrant was issued on June 22.

Documents given to the Oswego Ledger show Carpenter being ordered in March of this year to report for a formal interrogation by the district under the terms of the Firemen’s Disciplinary Act. It alleges that Carpenter filed documents that he worked at the Oswego Fire Department as a mechanic and received pay on March 24, 2022, June 23, 2002 and Oct. 22, 2022 “when in fact, you did not work,” according to the documents.

The documents also allege that Carpenter ordered parts for vehicles the fire department did not own, including parts for a Jeep and Chevy Malibu.

The interrogation was set to take place on March 16. Carpenter submitted his resignation from the department on March 15, according to documents.

Carpenter between March 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022, allegedly claimed on three occasions to have attended union meetings when no meetings existed, according to court records. At one time, he served as president of Oswego Firefighters Union Local 4774.

Carpenter also between June 1, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, allegedly submitted for overtime on two occasions “when no said overtime was worked,” according to court documents.

Without naming Carpenter, the Oswego Fire Protection District on Monday issued a statement stating it has been cooperating with the Oswego Police Department while it conducted its investigation.

“Out of respect to the criminal proceedings and until it is concluded, the district will have no further comment on this matter,” the statement said.