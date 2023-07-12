Coroner identifies Oswego cyclist hit by car in Yorkville Monday night

An Oswego man was killed after being hit by a car Monday night near Route 34 west of Diehl Farm Road in Yorkville.

The man has been identified as Jeffrey Faltz, 37, of Oswego. The cause of death is pending further investigation and an autopsy by the Kendall County Coroner’s office.

According to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department, a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Ashleigh Faybik, 22, of the 600 block of South Center Street in Plano, was traveling east on Route 34 west of Diehl Farm and hit a bicycle/motorized pedal cycle that was stopped in the left lane of eastbound Route 34, perpendicular to the roadway.

The Acadia hit the cyclist with the front passenger side of the car, and Faltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours for as police investigated the incident. The investigation is ongoing.