Plano’s Farnsworth House Historic Site debuts art exhibition designed to celebrate union with nature

The Farnsworth House near Plano was designed and constructed by famed modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe between 1945 and 1951 (Photo provided)

Since being constructed in 1949, the Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano has drawn attention for the way its modern minimalist architecture blends into nature allowing the light of different seasons to pour through its walls-of-windows.

Highlighting this concept, the site will host the art exhibition “Within Nature – Dentro La Naturalez” by visual artist and educator Javier Chavira from June 30 to Sept. 15,according to a news release from Farnsworth House.

A gallery opening will take place Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 4 p.m at the Barnsworth Gallery, next to the Visitor Center, 14520 River Road, Plano.

The exhibition is part of the house’s year-long Nature+Culture interpretive focus. Visitors are invited to tour the house, see the art and wander the property’s 60 acres with a newfound appreciation for our inter-connectivity with nature,according to the release.

Chavira’s art challenges viewers to explore the expressions wavering in the unfamiliar and strange somewhere between the nature we can touch and that slightly out of our grasp.

He believes by exploring the mysteries that heighten our sense of understanding and communion with nature. Chavira believes these abstractions of nature provide a much needed escape and serve as an antidote to the tumult of our contemporary era, according to the release.

His art focuses on the subtleties of color relationships, and blend and break the standards expected of traditional materials and format in painting,according to the release.

The Farnsworth House invites guests to visit and enjoy Chavira’s art.