Record Newspapers football preview capsules for Round 2 of the playoffs

Here are previews and picks for the first-round matchups for each Record Newspapers area playoff team.

Class 4A

Sandwich (7-3) at Chicago Dyett (9-1)

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago

About the Indians: Sandwich advanced to Class 4A’s Sweet Sixteen via a hard-fought, 15-point win over Ridgewood Friday, 49-34. The Indians’ wing-T churned out 416 rushing yards, led by Simieon Harris’ career-best 208 with three touchdowns as well as Nick Michalek’s 158 yards. Cole Lepper (kickoff) and Caleb Jones (pick-six) added touchdown returns in a game Sandwich led 19-7 at halftime before the wild finish. It was Sandwich’s highest point total of the season and also the Indians’ first win over a team that ended up with a winning record since Weeks 2 and 3′s victories over Peotone and Plano. In a less encouraging trend, it was the third game in its past four and fourth time this season that the Sandwich defense surrendered 34 or more points. A better showing on that side of the ball against a Dyett offense averaging 28.6 points per game will almost certainly be needed for the Indians to make it to the quarterfinals.

About the Eagles: Dyett, coming out of the Chicago Public League White’s South Central Division, opened the season with seven straight wins before Week 8′s 15-12 loss to Chicago Vocational. The Eagles rebounded nicely, however, with a 28-20 win at Hubbard followed by last week’s 28-14, opening-round 4A playoff win over Chicago Ag Science. Dyett has been led offensively [statistics through the end of the regular season] by RBs Kyrell Nesbit [550 yards, 13.8 per-carry average] and Justin Macklin [475 yards, 11.3 per carry], WRs Lavonte Sims [16 receptions for 435 yards] and Isiah Thomas Jr. [14 catches for 385 yards] and QB Lamontae Nimox [61-of-91 passing for 1,620 yards, 20 TDs and one INT; 365 yards rushing with a 15.2 per-carry average]. Dyett’s defense has put together a fine season, holding opponents to single-digit points six times and to 20 or fewer points in all 10 of its games. Public League teams historically don’t have a ton of success in the postseason once they venture to competition outside of the city, although the Eagles definitely look like a dangerous team.

FND pick: Sandwich