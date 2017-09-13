Oswego High School honors veterans at varsity football game

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Oswego High School honored its alumni, faculty and family members who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces before the Panthers varsity football game against Joliet West Friday evening at Ken Pickerill Stadium. The Panthers in the armed forces were recognized as honorary captains for OHS during the coin toss at the start of the game. Among those honored were: Gerry Weidert, Durwood Hafenricter, Rick Gardner, Kris Kearns, Michael Wellington, John Hodgson, Tim Andries, Mary Garcia, Sabrina Chavez, Nick Jackson, Jose Wagner, Kyle Frigo, Tom Cooney, Bill Fehrenbacher and Gary Mosely.

OHS went on to win the varsity game 25 to 6.