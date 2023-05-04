Calling the Class of 2023!

Enter a photo of your Class of 2023 Graduate!

Show off your Graduate or post your Graduation pictures in our 2023 gallery today! We look forward to honoring our Class of 2023 students!Before uploading your photo, make sure you are in the correct category: College, High School or Junior High/Middle SchoolIn the Title, please include their Name and School. In the Caption, please include future plans, messages of encouragement and/or favorite memories.

Enter here.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor:

Waubonsee Community College

Thank you to our other sponsors:

Heartland Bank

State Farm Aaron Hergenhahn Insurance Agency

Aaren Pest Control

Parkview Christian Academy

Virtues In Motion

aradise Car Wash