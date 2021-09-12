High school sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 11: Yorkville Christian volleyball wins Sandwich Tournament

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich Tournament

Yorkville Christian defeated Sandwich 25-21, 25-16 to win the championship of the Sandwich Tournament.

Yorkville Christian also beat Flanagan Cornell 23-25, 25-16, 15-11, Plano 25-4, 25-13 and Aurora Central Catholic 25-23, 25-21. Zoe Schuberth, named to the All-Tournament team, had 27 digs, 10 assists, nine aces and 25 service points. Nina Schuberth, also named to the All-Tournament team, had 39 assists, 20 kills, 12 aces and 30 service points. Chloe Saxe had 31 assists, 35 kills, 11 aces and 32 service points and Mikayla Highland 10 kills and 18 blocks.

The host Indians advanced to the championship match by beating Aurora Central Catholic 25-23, 25-14, Streator 25-15, 25-11, Reed-Custer 25-12, 25-13 and Flanagan-Cornell 25-16, 25-21.

For Sandwich, Audrey Rome had 41 kills, Claire Allen 26 kills and seven blocks, Alexis Sexton 82 assists, 16 digs and 30 service points, Alana Stahl 31 service points and seven kills and Breanna Sexton 20 digs and 25 service points. Alexis Sexton and Allen were both named to the All-Tournament team.

BOYS SOCCER

Oswego East 5, Downers Grove North 1

The Wolves kept rolling and remained unbeaten with a non-conference win.

Earlville 10, Sandwich 0

Johnathan Carlson had 10 saves in goal for the Indians (0-7). “Despite giving up 10 goals, Johnathon Carlson may have played his best game in goal,” Sandwich coach Aaron Mlot said. “Working on little things is difficult to do on a warm, sunny day with no subs. Tired legs accumulate and our back five are vulnerable. Earlville exploited that vulnerability and hung double digits on the Indians.”

BOYS GOLF

Plano 184, Rochelle 212 (Friday)

Mason Accidentale shot an even par round of 35 to pace the Reapers at Cedardell Golf Course. It was Accidentale’s fourth straight round as medalist and fourth consecutive round shooting 38 or better.

Other scores for Plano were Nic Benson (47), Jack Olivier (51) and Jon Schweitzer (51).

GIRLS GOLF

Sandwich

The Sandwich girls traveled to Prairie View golf Course in Byron Saturday to compete in Stillman Valley Invite. Sandwich competed in the small division with 10 teams. The Indians ended up in fifth place with a team score of 453. Alijah Campbell ended up individually in fourth place with a 91. Melody Goldstein finished with a 111. Jayden Baumbach and Georgia Vehe rounded out the scoring with scores of 120 and 131.