Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Sandwich’s Claire Allen returned from surgery to finish career as two-time state champ

Claire Allen had the finish to a high school career that an athlete dreams of.
In a season that almost never happened.
The Sandwich senior won the Class 2A shot put and discus state championships in May in Charleston, her first two state titles, capping off a three-year run with six state medals. It came only five months after surgery on her right throwing shoulder, which left Allen’s return in doubt.
“Pretty amazing, honestly, because I didn’t even know it would happen,” Allen said.
Allen, a three-sport star who capped off her career in championship fashion, is the Record Newspapers’ girls track and field Athlete of the Year.
A medalist in shot put and discus all three years of high school track, Allen also was a standout in volleyball and basketball. She even continued to play travel softball for two years.
But she did so in pain.
Allen felt discomfort in her shoulder while hitting in volleyball or shooting in basketball. Allen started to notice it more and more, and it got to the point where she could barely stand it. She’d constantly ice her shoulder, at times taking a break from sports for 2-3 days. Allen went to four doctors, and it took two years to finally diagnose the condition as thoracic outlet syndrome. The group of disorders occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed, cutting off circulation. It can cause shoulder and neck pain and numbness in fingers. Allen’s first rib was removed during surgery in December.
Allen, who will throw collegiately at Eastern Michigan, was told it could take three months to fully heal, but she returned for the stretch run of basketball season. She said indoor track season was a little rocky, but things started to improve as she went outdoors.
“We had to have conversations that this may not be the ideal way to end your career, but the goal is to make sure you’re healthy for college,” Sandwich throws coach Ian Stewart said. “She got to laugh at me about that one.”
With the first discus Allen threw once outdoor season started, Stewart knew that they were on to something. Surgery did not harm Allen’s discus throwing like it had for shot put. He had no doubt that she would be near the top of the state in discus, but shot put took time to come around.
“Before we knew she had an issue with the thoracic tissue I could tell something was holding her back,” Stewart said. “I honestly think she would have four to five state championships wrapped up by now if she had been healthy.”
The Sandwich program has had a proud history of producing good throwers. Allen always had all the tools for it, physically and mentally.
“She is hyper competitive,” Stewart said. “I think that is what makes her good at a lot of different sports, good at volleyball, good at basketball. She’s got all the physical tools to be a good shot and disc thrower, She is fluid through the technique, that’s something what usually separates the good from the great thrower. Her timing is spot on, a lot of that comes from being competitive. It’s something you can’t teach.”
Allen won all but one outdoor meet in shot put and every outdoors discus competition. Allen led the shot put after the first day at state, but to Stewart’s surprise it was the discus that made things more interesting. Allen was in sixth place going into the final day.
But she ended up becoming the Sandwich program’s first two-time state champion.
“The biggest thing in both shot and discus making sure you are peaking at the right time, and she was hitting her stride by end of the season,” Stewart said. “She bounced back from a pretty serious health concerns, and fought back. I wasn’t even sure if she would have a senior season let alone this. For her to come back and to have lights out throws at the perfect time is all we could have hoped for.”
“I would not have believed it, that there was the possibility that I’d be able to do it,” Allen said. “Once I had the two medals in my hand I couldn’t believe it.”