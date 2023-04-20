Track and Field notes: Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber off to record start to outdoor season

Sunny Weber made a smashing debut on the high school cross country scene last fall.

She’s off to quite an encore on the track.

The Sandwich freshman, who took second at the Class 1A state cross country meet in November, has already broken the school records in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in the first two weeks of outdoor season. Weber broke the 1,600 record previously held by Kayla Schiera by running 5:04.0 on April 8, then topped that mark by going 5:00.57 on April 18.

Weber on April 11 broke the 3,200 mark also held by Schiera, going 10:51.6.

“Before the year started I thought it was possible,” Weber said. “That was kind of one of my goals before track season even started. I wouldn’t say it was my main focus but now that I’ve broken them I’m trying to focus on improving for the team.”

Weber won nine of the 13 races she competed in during cross country season, starting with her first one, and took first in both the regional and sectional races.

In the short time between cross country and track season Weber went to the gym a lot, and ran on the treadmill. She worked on her upper body and lower body strength to stay in shape for track season.

Sandwich head coach Elizabeth Vick does not work with the distance runners too much, ceding that responsibility to boys coach and cross country coach Mike Lee, but the excitement of bringing Weber aboard was not lost on Vick.

“I feel like coming off of cross, we had such high expectations and she’s continued to excel,” Vick said. “The whole coaching staff is so incredibly excited just to see what she can do. I anticipate the records to be rebroken by her. This is only her first year – three more years to go.”

Weber’s 1,600 time is the second-fastest run state-wide in Class 2A this spring, according to Athletic.net, and her 3,200 is the fourth-fastest.

Vick said they are starting to pull off on Weber’s mileage as the postseason approaches. A decision on just what she will run has not yet been made.

“I know we are going to start tapering so she’s good and fresh,” Vick said. “The course of action is something that me and Mike Lee have been talking about. We want to see how the distance relays fare for the last couple meets before we determine for sectionals.”

Yorkville’s Josh Pugh takes first place in the 400-meter race during the 2022 Matt Wulf Invitational at Yorkville High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Yorkville’s Josh Pugh ahead of last year’s pace

Josh Pugh is already ahead of schedule.

The Yorkville senior sprinter, third in the Class 3A 400-meter dash last spring, posted a 49.25 in his specialty event at Yorkville’s Matt Wulf Invitational on April 14. Pugh also won the 200 in 22.58 and took second in the 100 in 11.33 seconds.

Pugh’s time in his bread and butter, though, is what has Yorkville coach Nolan McCue thinking big.

“I’d say it was Josh’s first steppingstone in outdoor season, his first under 50 seconds in the 400. Last year at this meet he went 51 so he’s already ahead of where he was at this point last year,” McCue said. “It’s a great sign of where he could end up in May.”

Pugh’s 400 time is third-best in Class 3A, according to Athletic.net. McCue said their sights are set on state on beyond that event.

“Everybody knows what a great 400 runner he is, and he wants to win state in that event, but he wants to be able to come back from the 400 and give us just as good an effort in the 4x400,” McCue said. “He would have to run two races on back-to-back days at the highest level. We’re trying to develop that so he can give it his best in those races.”

McCue noted that the 4x400 has run a 3:30 without loading up, and thinks it has a shot at a state title.

In the field events at the Matt Wulf Yorkville junior Dominic Vashkelis-Benson swept the shot put and discus with efforts of 14.80 meters and 44.57 meters, respectively.

“This is his first year doing track. I think the sky is the limit for him,” McCue said. “The last two meets he’s thrown 5-10 feet further each meet. I think he has a chance to get out of sectionals in either or both.”

Back on the track Yorkville freshmen Owen Horeni ran a 1:56.34, the fourth-fastest time in the state so far. Horeni, who has already surpassed the state-qualifying standard by three seconds, will be running the freshman metric mile at Distance Night at Palatine this weekend, hoping to set the freshman record there.

Yorkville girls complete sweep

Yorkville’s girls team completed the sweep at the Matt Wulf Invitational, like the boys also taking the team title. The Foxes won five of the six field events and in five of the six field events had two girls score points.

Sophomore Courtney Clabough swept the shot put and discus titles, senior Mia Boule won the pole vault with a personal record of 12 feet, sophomore Cassidy Madden won the high jump and sophomore Cassia Bonga won the triple jump.

Senior Ashley Wojciechowski took second in the long jump, senior Jackie Kraus took third in the triple jump and seniors Kaitlyn Rojas and Angie Nendick placed fifth in shot put and discus, respectively. Freshman Grace Niles placed fifth in pole vault.

“We lucked out with some beautiful weather and the girls in the field events and on the track took advantage of the opportunity and turned out some great performances,” Yorkville coach Lauren Vriezen said.