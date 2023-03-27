Girls Track and Field: Previewing 2023 teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area

The girls track and field season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Newark
Coach: Abbey Akre
Top returning athletes: Kiara Wesseh, sprints/jumps, jr.; Brooklyn Hatteberg, sprints/relays, sr.; Madison Sitler, mid-distance, jr.; Addison Ness, sprints/relays, sr.; Bella Kreps, mid-distance, so.; Tess Carlson, pole vault, so.
Top new athletes: Laura Reuda, mid-distance, sr.; Rylee Morel, mid-distance, sr.; Adrianna Larsen, distance, so.
Worth noting: From the girls squad that was bumped from a state championship on the last event of the day and placed second in Charleston, gone is Megan Williams, and the 38 points she posted with two championships, a second place and a third. But back is Wesseh, who was right behind her with 31 points at state on two seconds, a third and a sixth. Also returning are Hatteberg and Ness from the 4x200 relays that, with Williams, took second place at state. Those returnees are providing solid leadership for the newcomers. “Our girls team is coming off a great season last year, and those returners have a taste of what that feels like and want more of it,” Akre said. “They have goals to improve marks and times throughout the season and give it their best shot.”
Oswego
Coach: Jeff Edwards
Top returning athletes: Audra Soderlind, sr., distance; Kelly Wong, jr., distance; Chaleica Booker, sr., sprints; Abigail Beilfuss, sr., sprints; Lauren Broome, jr., sprints; Samantha Phillip, so., sprint relays.
Top new athletes: Wyn Williams, fr., sprints/sprint relays; Teaona Hanley, so., 200/400; Jayden Allen, fr., sprints/throws.
Worth noting: The Panthers last year were outdoor Southwest Prairie Conference champions. Oswego took fifth at the SPC indoor meet March 18. Soderlind, who will run collegiately at Iowa, medaled in the 3,200 and Emma Ponx in the pole vault at state, with Oswego’s 4x200 relay just missing the finals at state. Soderlind, SPC indoor champ in the 3,200 and runner-up in the 1,600, is back to anchor Oswego on the track, and will look to qualify and medal in both the 1,600 and 3,200 with Wong’s strength likely the 1,600. Booker is a versatile runner strong in the 100, 200 and 400. Broome, all-conference in the hurdles as a sophomore, is off to a strong start in indoor, as she qualified for the Top Times Meet. She is also talented in the 400, and 300 hurdles. Beilfuss, a sprinter and high jumper, and Phillip, return as part of Oswego’s sprint relays. Williams could help in the sprints and sprint relays, Hanley has showed great promise in the 200 and 400 and Allen is a good good sprinter and also a potential thrower.
“We should be pretty competitive in the conference again this year but this conference is loaded with some talent,” Edwards said.
Oswego East
Coach: Steve Ideran
Top returning athletes: Angeles Mendoza, sr., distance; Sydney Williams, sr., distance; Hailey Soriaga, jr., pole vault; Faith Adams, sr., long jump; Emma Berglund, so., 800/distance; Naima Morris, sr., hurdles/sprints; Avery Neal, sr., sprints/spring relays; Olivia Baron, sr., sprint/sprint relays.
Other returning athletes: Jasha James, so., sprints; Brooklynne Martynus, so., high jump; Graysen Lepkowski, jr., pole vault; Monica Lopez, sr., distance; Meghan Johnson, sr., distance; Josslyn Gaona, jr., distance; Olivia Van Denend, so., distance.
Top new athletes: Morgan Dick, jr., distance; Layla Brisbon, fr., hurdles/sprints; Kyla Moore, fr., sprints; Ava Karg, fr., pole vault.
Worth noting: First-year head coach Ideran, Oswego East’s jumps and hurdles coach since 2012, has high expectations with 140 girls on the roster, the largest team the program’s ever had and what Ideran believes is the largest in the area. Mendoza and Williams (who set an indoor school record of 2:21.47 in the 800) return from the Wolves’ 4x800 relay that took ninth at state. The 4x800 relay set an indoor school record of 9:48.84.
Soriaga is a returning state qualifier in the pole vault, and won the SPC indoor title March 18 with an indoor school record 11 feet, 6 inches. Adams was a 2021 state qualifier in the long jump. Dick, a three-time state qualifier in cross country, is out for track for the first time, and leads a distance group that took second in cross country in conference, regionals and sectionals, and was 18th at state. Brisbon was second in the 55-meter hurdles at SPC indoor. During indoor season Oswego East won the Glenbard South Invite and Batavia Invite, was fifth out of 20 teams at the Homewood-Flossmoor ABC Invite and took second at the SPC indoor meet.
“Our conference and area is talented, but we have depth all over our team to compete,” Ideran said. “We had 23 all-conference athletes last year and expect our depth and consistency to continue to drive our team.”
Plano
Coach: Rick Ponx
Top returning athletes: Armoney Clay, sr., sprints; Favour Amakiri, sr., sprints; Alex Lemke, jr., middle distance; Allison Goodyear, so., middle distance; Luniah Gilford, so., middle distance/long jump; Ash Armstrong, so., distance; Neela Hall, so., distance; Stefanie Janusz, so., distance; Alexa Sobiescyzk, jr., high jump; Sanai Young, so., high jump/pole vault; Kalia Young, so., long jump; Maryssa Woodhousae sr., jumps; Sasha Helfgott-Waters, sr., triple jump; Elo Montesinos, jr., triple jump; Julianna Olivier, sr., throws; KC Polomchak, sr., throws.
Top new athletes: Kaylee Klatt, fr., sprints/hurdles; Aliyah Reyna, fr., distance; Mia Salsbery, fr., sprints/jumps.
Worth noting: The season has started out well with 33 girls out for track. Plano last year finished fourth at conference, and sixth out of 15 teams at the sectional meet. Clay and Suffolk University commit Helfgott-Waters are returning state qualifiers. Clay, sectional 100 champ, ran a personal-best 12.48 100 at state, and Helfgott-Waters went a personal-best 3.05 meters in the pole vault there. Clay is undefeated in the 60-meter dash in three indoor meets. Plano won the team title at the Reed-Custer Comet Classic.
“We are a well-rounded team and that showed at Reed-Custer where we scored points in all but two events,” Ponx said.
Sandwich
Coach: Elizabeth Vick
Top returning athletes: Claire Allen, throws, sr.; Jimena Benitez, sprints, sr.; Yanitza Morquecho, sprints, sr.; Jodi Pahle, sprints, sr.; Alexandra Lopez, sprints/jumps, sr.; Alana Stahl, distance, sr., Georgia Vehe, sprints/jumps, sr.; Joanna Rivera, distance/relays, so.; Erin Lissman, distance/relays, so.;
Top new athletes: Sunny Weber, distance, fr.; Emily Urbanski, distance, fr.
Worth noting: The numbers in the program are up, and they boast an interesting mix of talent, both experienced and incoming. That veteran presence starts with Allen, who placed sixth in the 2A shot put last spring and leads an impressive group of throwers, and the trio of Stahl, Rivera and Lissman, back from the state-qualifying 4x800 relay. Weber, already a star after placing second in 1A state cross country and winning the Top Times 3,200-meter title with a second-place 1,600, also has set school records for indoor 1,600 and 3,200 and appears a natural to be its fourth leg. Her classmate, Urbanski, also is shining in the distances so far. “We have had a great start to the 2023 track and field season,” Vick said. “We have many returning athletes as well as newcomers that have already shown potential. … Going into the outdoor season, this girls group is eager to prove themselves. We had a short indoor season with some setbacks due to injuries and illness. Throughout this, the girls have done a great just adjusting to new situations and filling in where we have had gaps. This has only made the girls more eager to get healthy and come out strong for the outdoor season.”
Yorkville
Coach: Lauren Vriezen
Top returning athletes: Courtney Clabough, so., shot put/discus; Makenna Edwards, sr., distance/distance relays; Kaitlyn Rojas, sr., throws; Allegra Triner, jr., middle distance/distance relays; Katie Melzer, sr., distance/distance relays; Mia Boule, sr., pole vault; Ashley Wojciechowski, sr., jumps; Cassidy Madden, so., high jump; Sophia Keeler, so., distance/distance relays.
Top new athletes: Cassia Bonga, so., sprints/jumps; Ashley Schraeder, fr., distance; Annabelle Reeder, fr., distance.
Worth noting: Clabough is a returning All-State thrower who took third place in the discus and fourth place in the shot put in Class 3A as a freshman. Lewis recruit Melzer and Triner return from a 4x800 relay team that took fourth at state, and are also returning state qualifiers in the open 800. Rojas is a returning state qualifier in the shot put. Boule has cleared 11 feet in the pole vault during indoor season. Bonga, a transfer from Downers Grove North, is a talented sprinter and jumper that won the West Suburban Silver long jump title and was part of the Silver 4x200 relay champions as a freshman. Madden, who just missed qualifying for state last year in the high jump, almost tied her outdoor PR from last year of 5 feet, 1 inch when she jumped 5 feet at the indoor SPC meet. Edwards, who will run collegiately at Northern Iowa, and Keeler join the 4x800 relay team. Vriezen is pleased to report that numbers for track are up quite a bit from the last couple years since the pandemic.
“It has been really great to see so many kids back and excited about track and field,” Vriezen said. “We have a lot of talent returning in the distance events and in the throwing events but we are also looking forward to seeing how we can compete in other field events and in the sprint events as well.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Jeff Schutt
Top new athletes: Paige Gillman, fr.; Addi Schield, fr.
Worth noting: Schutt reports that Yorkville Christian is blessed to have several new faces with incoming freshmen into the track program this year. Gillman and Schield are freshman girls who will help the program.