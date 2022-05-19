Girls Track and Field: Megan Williams, Kiara Wesseh have Newark aiming high at state

Megan Williams has already made her mark at Newark in multiple sports.

She holds the distinction of delivering the state championship-winning kill in volleyball both her freshman and sophomore years, her school’s first two volleyball titles. As a freshman in track in 2019, Williams took seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter high hurdles – Newark’s first state medal in girls track.

Could one last first come this weekend in Charleston?

It is a distinct possibility. Williams is seeded first in the triple jump, as is sophomore teammate Kiara Wesseh in the high jump. Both are contenders to win Newark’s first state track and field title while leading a large contingent of Norsemen down to Eastern Illinois University.

The Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, with Class 2A and Class 3A prelims Friday and the finals for all three classes Saturday. Medal contenders in multiple events, it’s possible Newark could go top 10 as a team or if seeds hold contend for a state trophy.

“I think we do really have a chance. I didn’t feel like that until now,” Williams said. “Dr. Schutt [Newark coach Jeff Schutt] thinks pretty highly of this team. Everybody has been performing well since we got outside.”

Williams qualified for state in four open events – both hurdles, the triple jump and long jump – as a freshman. But she pulled her quad in the first meet of last season, and consequently didn’t jump last season. Williams did the 100 hurdles, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay at state, the eighth-place 4x200 relay her best finish in what was a one-day meet.

But she comes into this weekend’s state meet as the No. 1 seed in the triple jump with her effort of 11.25 meters (36 feet, 11 inches) at last week’s sectional. Williams is also seeded third in the long jump with her sectional mark of 5.45 meters (17-10.5) and fourth in the 100 hurdles with her sectional time of 15.59 seconds.

“I feel really good, especially in the triple jump,” Williams said. “It comes to me naturally, and Dr. Schutt is super good at giving pointers on my form. We don’t have jumping pits so we can’t practice it, but the more I perform in meets the easier it is. The long jump is a little more hit and miss. I think it clicked at sectionals.”

Wesseh, who took second at state last year in the high jump as a freshman, likewise enters the weekend as the No. 1 seed with her PR of 1.70 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) at sectionals.

Wesseh, who jumped 5-4 at state last year, said she only jumped 5-1 at the first meet this season. It was a bit of a struggle as she hadn’t jumped for a whole year, but through practice is reaching the higher heights.

“I kind of had a mental block,” Wesseh said. “Finally a couple meets before sectionals I jumped 5-6 and last week I jumped 5-7. I’m very thankful to be peaking and hopefully I can continue to peak.”

Wesseh is also seeded fourth in the 100 dash (12.68 seconds) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.89). Newark is also seeded fifth in the 4x200 relay that both Williams and Wesseh run in.

“I’m very grateful to be ranked as high as we are. Just hoping for the best,” Wesseh said. “I think it’s very cool that we have so many athletes being able to all go down. It’s kind of like at practice, we have so many girls to be able to push each other. I always have Megan in the hurdles and the 100 to push me. I’m thankful to have her to look up to.”

Sandwich's Claire Allen throws the shot at the 2A track sectionals in Geneseo on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Allen qualified for state. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Meanwhile, the area’s top medal contenders in Class 2A and Class 3A both come in the throwing events.

Sandwich junior Claire Allen, second in the Class 2A shot put and fourth in the discus as a sophomore, comes to Charleston with the sixth-best shot put mark from sectionals (11.90 meters, 39-0.5 feet) and 10th-best discus throw (35.67 meters, 1170.25 feet). Allen threw further in both events at the Interstate Eight Conference meet.

“I feel good going in,” she said. “I know I’m not ranked where I want to be because of how I threw at sectionals. I’m working on my footwork and release point. It’s coming along good.”

Allen also has the confidence in knowing she is one of the lone competitors in Charleston in her events with state experience.

“I know last year I went against all seniors. A lot of these girls have never been to state before,” Allen said. I’m the one person that has gone. I know how the ring feels, how the temperature is. It’s a lot more pressure there. You can see and feel everybody looking at you. Once I block it out, I’ll be fine.”

In Class 3A, Yorkville freshman Courtney Clabough has the opportunity to join an older sibling in rarefied air.

The younger sister of defending state shot put champion Kyle Clabough, who holds the No. 1 boys distance in that event, Clabough threw the state’s fifth-best shot put throw of 12.36 meters and had the state’s second-best discus throw of 41.01 meters at sectionals. Both were PR’s for the younger Clabough.

“I was very happy with how I threw,” Clabough said. “For shot put I was just trying to focus on being explosive and moving quickly through the ring. I don’t want to change too much this week before the big meet. If I can hit the distances I made last week I’ll be happy. Especially in discus I keep getting better and better. I want to continue that trend.”

It will be a first time in Charleston for Clabough as a competitor. She didn’t make the trip last year to watch her brother, either, as she had a volleyball tournament. But Clabough has a good reference point going into a big state-wide meet. She won the shot put at the Top Times unofficial indoor state meet in March.

“I went into the meet thinking that I didn’t have a chance. That experience showed me that I can compete with the best around,” Clabough said. “The Top Times gives me confidence going into this meet.”

Elsewhere, Oswego’s Emma Ponx is seeded third in the pole vault based off sectional performances, Oswego East’s Kenna Nord fifth in the triple jump among area qualifiers.