Girls Basketball: New Plano coach Tristan Spivey sees progress in first month ‘I think we’re going to shock some people’

OSWEGO – Tristan Spivey’s biggest focus in his first month as Plano girls basketball coach didn’t necessarily have to do with X’s and O’s.
“We spent this whole entire summer really rebuilding the culture here,” Spivey said. “We spent a lot of time on team bonding. I love the girls. They’ve worked their butts off for me.”
Spivey and the Lady Reapers finished what was surely a whirlwind month at the Oswego Shootout on Thursday, June 30.
Spivey, a Terra Haute Ind. native who spent his undergrad at Aurora University and played one year of college basketball there, was hired as Plano’s new coach in May after Dave Lay stepped down to take the Oswego job.
The 26-year-old Spivey, who teaches eighth grade at Plano Middle School, moved to the area about six years ago and currently lives in Sycamore. He previously was the eighth-grade boys basketball coach in Plano.
“Super excited, super excited about coaching at the high school level,” Spivey said. “There are a lot of differences from the boys side but it’s been one of the better moves I’ve made in my short coaching career. The girls, they listen a lot more and I appreciate that. It’s been fun.”
Plano went 9-12 during June, which can be considered progress for a varsity team coming off a 3-28 season.
“A lot of these girls have put in two hours a day every single day all month,” Spivey said. “We’ve been working on getting better, focusing on fixing our mistakes and I’m really proud of them. We have seven seniors coming back. We haven’t had the most success but we have seven seniors and also some younger players who will be role players.”
The Lady Reapers were indeed quite young last season, with no seniors. Ryssa Woodhouse and MiKayla Walls, who will be seniors this coming school year, and sophomore Josie Larson are Plano’s top returning scorers. Spivey has spent much of the first month empowering the young group with a sense of confidence.
“I gave them the green light all month to shoot the ball and it’s been interesting to see who can and who can’t,” Spivey said. “Really trying to give them confidence. It’s been fun to watch. Something I wanted to get across this month is I wanted them to know my expectations and where we are trying to steer this thing.”
Next up are youth camps in July which Spivey has spent time setting up.
“Really excited to see where we go with this,” Spivey said. “I think we’re going to shock some people.”