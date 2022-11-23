Boys Soccer: 2022 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Here is the Record Newspapers 2022 All-Area boys soccer team.
Isaac Ferrer, Yorkville, senior, defender: This strong defender worked extremely hard in the center all season for the Foxes. Displayed outstanding leadership skills, constantly working to improve the defense and keep his teammates focused and motivated.
Noe Fletes, Yorkville, junior, defender: Extremely passionate and solid defender that had a great season. Utilized his knowledge to read the field and make great decisions to put the team in position to be successful. Earned all-conference recognition.
Drew Karg, Oswego East, senior, defender: The lone returning starter on the back line took charge this fall and helped keep the Wolves in every game. All seven of the team’s losses were by a single goal. He received all-conference and all-sectional honorable mention honors.
Will Kalsto, Oswego, senior, forward: Made the transition from center defensive mid to forward this fall, and the Panthers reaped the benefits. He dribbled through players, despite being man-marked, to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. Received all-conference and all-sectional honorable mention recognition.
Christ Keleba, Plano, junior, forward: It was easy to spot the 6-foot-2 presence of this prolific scorer who took the Reapers to new heights while establishing a school record with 31 goals, many coming during his seven hat tricks. Added 10 assists.
Mikey Kroll, Oswego, junior, midfielder: Smart, confident and creative, this standout midfielder was key to Oswego’s success with his stellar ball control, turning and passing while reading and anticipating play. Named all-conference.
Dupablo Parodis-Yu, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Recognizing that his team needed him to score goals to sustain the success from last year, Parodis-Yu delivered time and time again, scoring 22 goals and distributing 11 assists, receiving all-conference and all-sectional honors.
Zedaniel Parodis-Yu, Oswego East, senior, defender: After coming off the bench last year, Parodis-Yu took on a much bigger role this season and shined, earning all-conference honors. He scored four goals and added three assists.
Israel Torres, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Although playing in his only season for the Wolves, Torres made an impact in the midfield for a squad that only had a few returnees. He scored four goals and chipped in with two assists.
Henry Trujillo, Plano, junior, defender: The Reapers (15-9-1) enjoyed arguably their best season in program history, getting big contributions from this nifty defender who also found a way to distribute 12 assists and score 11 goals for a Reapers squad that owned a 92-51 scoring differential.
Ryan Walsh, Oswego, senior, defender: Possessing a remarkable ability to defend, read plays and control the backline, Walsh led Oswego (9-8-7) as a team captain and one of the best defenders in the SPC. In addition, this all-conference, all-sectional performer moved up on counters, utilizing his speed to create great combination plays.
Honorable mention: Santiago Cervantes, Plano, sophomore, midfielder; Kayden Page, Sandwich, sophomore, forward/midfielder; Ben Sobecki, Oswego, junior, defender.