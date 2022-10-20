Boys Soccer: Gael Alfaro’s late goal sends Wheaton Warrenville South past Oswego East into regional final

PLAINFIELD – Edgar Guzman is a confident young man.
So confident that the Wheaton Warrenville South junior knew senior Gael Alfaro would score the game winning goal when he lined up for a corner kick with time running out during a semifinal game against Oswego East on Wednesday night in the Class 3A Plainfield North Regional.
Alfaro’s goal with 1:32 remaining lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory and thwarted the Wolves’ attempt to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Wheaton Warrenville South (9-6-3) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Oswego (9-8-7), which upset host Plainfield North, 4-3, in the other semifinal.
“I knew it was going to go in,” Guzman said. “I knew he had that header. He’s always scoring those goals. We’ve been practicing the last few practices and so the opportunity was there to shoot it right on the first post and I got lucky enough to hit Gael on the header.”
The game had to feel like déjà vu for Alfaro, who recalled a 3-2 win against Batavia on Sept. 22 in which the Tigers led 2-0 at half, allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game and then won it late on an Alfaro free kick.
“We never stop fighting on any play,” Alfaro said. “We practice those, putting it in the penalty boxes. Nikhil (Bawa) was supposed to be there but he was a little bit more back and fortunately I was there to finish it off.”
He’s now finished off seven scoring chances this fall, bravely fighting to finish whatever opportunity he can find.
“If you whip it in and you’ve got somebody with his capability and pace and he’s very courageous,” Tigers coach Guy Callipari said. “He’s a very courageous kid and the timing was there and he’s very technical so that’s not surprising.”
Oswego East (9-7-4) had tied the game at 2-2 on senior Dupablo Parodis-Yu’s penalty kick with 24:02 remaining.
The Wolves had just gotten on the scoreboard a few minutes earlier when Parodis-Yu sent a pass to sophomore Dylan Drendel, who blasted a 35-yard goal to slice their deficit in half.
“I passed the ball to Dupab (Parodis-Yu) and originally I was just going to stay back and assist and then [Oswego East] coach [Steve] Szymanski told me to just get up further and I just stepped up and instead of running into the box I saw there was a lot of space and he was getting tripled-teammed as he always does, because he’s Dupab, and then so I got the ball and shot it and it went in and was a big momentum boost for us.”
Wheaton Warrenville South didn’t create many chances in the first half, but the Tigers made the most of the ones they did.
Senior Marco Gonzalez dished off to Alfaro who fired in a shot with 31:14 left in the opening half to give the Tigers the early lead.
They’d make it 2-0 with 7:52 remaining before halftime as Alfaro sent in a fantastic cross to sophomore Aaron Escareno, who found the back of the net from about 25 yards out.
“I think we competed, we played hard, we played until the last second,” Szymanski said. “I was proud of our second half effort. I think we played very nervous and very tight in the first half. I think we played to not make mistakes and to their credit, their two goals were like their two main shots and they were tough and they buried both shots.”
The Wolves were coming off an unprecedented year which saw them win their first regional. They fell short of duplicating that this season, but with mostly a new roster they pieced together another winning year and a lot of those kids will return.
“It was a great season but an unfortunate loss,” Parodis-Yu said. “Hopefully this motivates the younger kids to work hard for next year. Hopefully they’ll do better, I know they’ll do better.”