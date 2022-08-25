Boys Soccer: Parodis-Yu twins take the lead for new-look Oswego East team

As identical twins, DuPablo Parodis-Yu and ZeDaniel Parodis-Yu have each other as teammates for life.
Their Oswego East teammates only have them as captains this fall on a team that’s makeup is much different than it was a year ago when the Wolves had their best season, a 17-5-1 record, while making history by winning a regional for the first time.
It’s certainly a whole new experience for the brothers who are the only returnees along with fellow captain Drew Karg and goalkeeper Javi Ruiz from a program that applauded the 17 Wolves that graduated last spring.
“Leadership is sort of new to me, but I do like it,” ZeDaniel Parodis-Yu said. “It makes the rest of the team look up to me. I really like the team bonding. It’s really a fun experience building a team up and having fun with it, especially in a sport like soccer where you have your individual skills but you also have to rely on your teammates.”
Born in Canada, the Oswego area has been the brothers’ home since about the time they started playing soccer, which was when they were about five years old.
“I’ve played with (ZeDaniel) for many years and every year on club we were on the same team,” DuPablo Parodis-Yu said. “We have very good chemistry. I know this is going to be my last year playing with my twin so I’m going to enjoy it. Hopefully as captains we can help the team get better.”
Despite sharing the same jersey and playing hundreds of games together, the twins have never taken on roles as captains, something both will relish as they look to continue the program’s success.
“Last year we had some high goals and we’re still striving for the same kind of goals, it’s just going to be a little bit tougher, but it’s still the same, we’re trying to get better,” DuPablo Parodis-Yu said. “I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m excited to play with these guys. I know some of the younger guys and they’re good, but we’ve got to find the right chemistry.”
DuPablo Parodis-Yu rarely left the field a season ago, earning all-conference accolades while undoubtedly serving as a dangerous playmaker. He led the team with 12 assists while also scoring nine goals. ZeDaniel Parodis-Yu was the first guy off the bench last fall, as coach Steve Szymanski utilized his versatility and basically inserted him wherever the team needed him most.
This year both will take on added roles and responsibilities, while also basking what likely will be their last year as soccer teammates.
“I’m going to play a little bit of offense and defense again so I’ve been pretty versatile in high school,” ZeDaniel Parodis-Yu said. “Last year the team was all seniors who were friends and stuff and had good chemistry so I’m definitely going to have to work on communicating better and try to motivate the team. My brother and I have talked about our leadership roles and how we’re going to have to build our team chemistry.”
Rebuilding an attack is also on the to-do list, especially without guys like Ben Burns, Carter Boberg and Kellen Klosterman around any longer.
“I am going to try to do a lot of the same, playmaking a lot, and I’m going to try to step up to be more of a finisher,” DuPablo Parodis-Yu said. “I do have to communicate more. I’ve been more quiet than someone who talks a lot, but now I really have to step up and help these other guys on the field. They need to learn how to play the best way they can so we can play better as a team and try to get back to where we were.”
Regardless of where they’re able to lead the Wolves this fall, it’s going to be a season full of emotions and new experiences, and one they get to share as twins.
“I do give him tips, and I’m a little bit more experienced on attacking,” DuPablo Parodis-Yu said. “At the end, we just really want what’s best for each other.”