Boys Soccer: Record Newspapers preview capsules

The boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Newark
Coach: Elizabeth Skwarczynski (1st season)
2021 record: 9-8-2, 4-3
Top returners: Colin Collet, sr., D; Connor Morgan, jr., MF/D, Logan Pasakarnis,jr., GK
Worth noting: The Norsemen’s biggest loss was saying goodbye to Angel Fernandez, who scored 37 goals last year and added nine assists. The Norsemen only scored seven goals last year in which their star wasn’t involved. The good news is the Norsemen welcome back senior Colin Collet, juniors Nathan Kathe, Logan Pasakarnis, Lance Pasakarnis, Connor Morgan, Henry Mathre, Danelle Monsess and sophomore Tynan Justice. Collet and Gabin Lumeau are the lone two seniors on the 14-person roster while Skwarczynski takes over for Henry Cheung, who departed for Joliet Junior College to take over the women’s program.
Oswego
Coach: Gaspar Arias (6th season)
2021 record: 12-10-3, 6-3-2
Top returners: Killyan Avila, jr., MF; William Kalsto, sr., MF/D; Mikey Kroll, jr., MF; Ian Laird, sr., MF/F; Salvador Martinez, sr., MF; Colby Nance, sr., GK; Ryan Walsh, jr., D
Top new players: Jersaih Avalos, so., F; Lucas Ensign, so., MF; Mikey Kroll, jr., MF
Worth noting: Will Kalsto and Ryan Walsh are exceptionally gifted at diffusing dangerous situations. Their presence on the field both physically and in leading their teammates through the full 80 minutes each time they hit the pitch has the Panthers excited about their prospects this fall. While their return, along with Nance’s in goal should keep the team in games, the Panthers will need to find players who can create and finish scoring chances. The Panthers had relied on Danny Avila, Diego Contreras and Carter Glover, but with those guys gone, scoring sources are being sought for a program that averaged more than two goals a game last year. Arias is a winner. He owns a 74-27-7 (.718) record in his five years as head coach at Oswego.
Oswego East
Coach: Steve Szymanski (16th season)
2021 record: 17-5-1, 8-3
Top returners: Drew Karg, sr., D; Dupablo Parodis-Yu, sr., F; Zedaniel Parodis-Yu, sr., MF
Top new players: Dylan Drendel, so., MF; Israel Torres, sr., MF
Worth noting: The Wolves only return four of their 21 players from last year’s record-breaking season in which they had the best record in school history while winning a regional for the first time. The cupboard isn’t bare, but a lot of new players will need to step up, including as many as nine sophomores. Torres is a transfer from Arizona while Dupablo Parodis-Yu is the team’s top returning offensive threat and playmaker. “If we can come together as a group I think we can find some success,” Szymanski said. Senior defender Drew Karg, junior goalkeeper Javi Ruiz and Parodis-Yu’s twin, Zedaniel, are the returners.
Plano
Coach: Tom Dean (11th season)
2021 record: 6-18-1, 2-8
Top returners: Santiago Cervantes, so., MF; Tristan Cervantes, jr., D; Christ Keleba, jr., MF; Juan Quinonez, jr., GK; Antonio Silva, so., MF; Nathan Smotzer, jr., D; Davione Stamps, jr., MF; Henry Trujillo, jr., MF
Top new players: Felipe Mendoza, so., D; Christian Sanchez, fr., D
Worth noting: The Reapers will be young in the reality that they only have two seniors, but they boast a roster of experienced juniors and their entire midfield returns, a group of five that combined for 29 goals and 24 assists last year. “We will be looking forward to finding our style of play,” Dean said. The Interstate Eight Conference continues to be a huge challenge for the Reapers and that won’t change this fall with strong perennial programs such as Kaneland and Sycamore among others on the schedule.”
Sandwich
Coach: Aaron Mlot (11th season)
2021 record: 0-20-1, 0-10
Top returners: Luis Baez, sr., MF
Top new players: None
Worth noting: The Indians failed to figure out how to close out a game a season ago, but are hopeful that with Baez leading the way that they can find some success. Kayden Page and Alex White are two players to watch alongside Baez, although the challenge of being young and inexperienced overall is tough to overcome with a schedule filled with tough opponents night in, night out. Mlot has praised Baez for his leadership and understanding of the culture of soccer at Sandwich and he’s without a doubt the heartbeat of the squad.
Yorkville
Coach: Chris Palmisano (4th season)
2021 record: 2-16-2, 1-10
Top returners: Noe Fletes, jr., D; Ismael Gonzales, jr., F/MF
Top new players: Kyle Nadler, fr., MF; Wyatt Panczuk, fr., MF/D
Worth noting: The Foxes were exceptionally young and inexperienced last year so they took their share of lumps, although 11 of their games were decided by two goals or less, but they also produced only 11 goals in 20 games. This fall, there’s good reason to believe that there will be less lumps and more success with eight starters returning along with a pair of rotation players. “We’re looking to build on a very young team from last year,” Palmisano said. “Of the starters from last year, four were freshmen and two were sophomores. They are now juniors and sophomores. The addition of two freshmen (Nadler and Panczuk) makes us still a very young team for this season looking to gain experience and continue to grow and build the program.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Dario Ayala (2nd season)
2021 record: 1-10, 0-5
Top returners: Danielle Bulson, so., MF; Noah Dial, sr., D; Sam Painter, so., F; Brady Sovern, so., F
Top new players: Dakota Bulson, so., MF; Tyler Martinez, sr., MF
Worth noting: Dial and Martinez helped the school win a state wrestling title while Sovern’s dad coached the boys basketball team to their first state title last winter. Having some champions on the roster should benefit a program that’s young and full of predominantly underclassmen.