Girls tennis: Record Newspapers preview capsules for the 2023 season

The 2023 girls tennis season gets underway soon. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Oswego
Coach: James Melton
Top returners: Savannah Millard, so.; Taylor Yackley, jr.
Key newcomers: Daniella Pruitt, jr.
Worth nothing: Millard is back to anchor Oswego’s lineup after a stellar freshman season. Millard posted a 22-10 record, was second at conference and sectionals and became Oswego’s first state qualifier since 2009. “Savannah Millard has worked incredibly hard all summer to raise her game to the next level this year,” Melton said. Yackley played three varsity matches last season in limited time. Pruitt has returned to tennis after a year away from the game. Oswego went 12-7 in duals last year and placed second at the conference meet, but Millard and Yackley are the only two returning varsity players so the Panthers will rely heavily on the leadership of seniors Eryn Walko, Ava Taviani, Katie Harshberger, Scarlett Lane and Liana Melton. “These five seniors have helped integrate a culture of excellence, work ethic, positivity and selflessness,” coach Melton said. “The Panthers’ lack of experience will have to be overcome with mental toughness, resilience and positivity.”
A number of freshmen may be able to play varsity tennis this year, including Lauren Headley and Mel Imbronjev.
Oswego East
Coach: Peter Conrad
Top returners: Eeshana Bhuvanesh, sr.; Elizabeth Bigus, sr.; Emi Busuioc, jr.; Samantha Stevens, so.
Worth noting: Oswego East’s participation levels are good, with over 30 girls coming out for tennis. Bhuvanesh returns at No. 1 singles, while Bigus and Busuioc will play No. 1 doubles. Stevens will again slot in at No. 2 singles.
“Most of the other players are coming up from JV or switching to new positions,” Conrad said. “We have focused on fundamentals to start the year and are again hoping this will keep us in the running for a conference championship.”
Yorkville
Coach: Laura Olson
Top returners: Paige Phillips, sr.; Alexis Dudley-Fedanzo, sr.;
Key newcomers: Kara Kosulic, jr.
Worth noting: First-year varsity coach Olson, JV coach for the last 14 seasons, and fellow Yorkville alum and new JV coach Heather Miragliotta are teaming up to coach the Foxes. Yorkville last season posted a 7-8 dual meet record and placed seventh in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Of Yorkville’s 15 players, 10 are seniors. Four-year players Phillips and Dudley-Fedanzo, the Foxes’ top singles players last season, are teaming up to play at No. 1 doubles. “Starting as non-tennis players, to club and starting lineup both junior/senior year, they came a long way in four years and put a lot of hard work and effort into changing their game and that is what success is all about,” Olson said. Newcomer Kosulic will be at No. 1 singles looking to make a name for herself.