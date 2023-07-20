SIU recruit Aiden Moriarty a ‘big-time matchup problem’ for new-look Oswego East offense

MAPLE PARK – Aiden Moriarty will be making a slight position switch for Oswego East this fall, and it won’t go unnoticed.

Moriarty is hard to miss.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior and Southern Illinois recruit is a powerful run blocker, both at H-back where he played as a junior and now at tight end. In the open field, running pass routes, Moriarty looks like a giant.

“He’s a big-time matchup problem,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “He’s essentially a tackle that can run. And he has great hands.”

Moriarty, needless to say, will be a big piece of what he called the Wolves’ “whole new offense” this season. Oswego East was in action on Tuesday evening at a 7-on-7 at Kaneland.

While Moriarty kept the Wolves’ specific changes offensively under wraps, it doesn’t take a genius to ascertain that things will look different. Graduated is two-year starting quarterback Tre Jones, who accounted for 1,500 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns last year and was a dynamic running threat. Also gone is battering ram running back Oshobi Odior.

Armon Holmes, a 5-foot-9 senior and one of two vying for the quarterback job, doesn’t have the size of Jones. But his touch and arm strength was evident at the 7-on-7.

“Armon, he can put the ball on a rope,” Moriarty said. “He’s insanely accurate and he can put some power on the ball. We’re definitely going to be more of a pass-heavy offense.”

Yorkville at Oswego East Football Oswego East running back Aiden Moriarty (15) finds space between Yorkville defenders during a 2022 varsity football game at Oswego East High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

That means more activity in the passing game for Moriarty, who had few targets as a junior but was recruited by Southern Illinois as a tight end. He announced his commitment to SIU on July 13, choosing the Salukis from three offers including Butler and Western Illinois.

“This offseason I’ve been working on my speed, my routes. Last year I didn’t have many targets, I was more of an H-back,” Moriarty said. “I’m really just going to be an on the line tight end, down blocking, pulling, catching passes.”

Moriarty’s physical growth from last season is obvious, as he’s bulked up from 220 pounds to 240-245 with added strength. LeBlanc has also noticed growth in other areas.

“He’s also really matured a lot, he has taken on a leadership role,” LeBlanc said. “He was a guy that started for us last year. The maturity of his actions off the field is evident.

“He runs fairly well as well, he is going to be utilized in all facets of the game. He’ll be an important part of our success.”

The quarterback competition is still an open one, with Holmes, the backup last season, and sophomore Niko Villacci. Either way, Christian Martyn will be behind them at running back.

“He’s just a really dependable guy, very smart, really coachable, he’s got decent speed, a nice combo back,” LeBlanc said. “He’s another kid that has put in a lot of work in the offseason.”

Defensively, Oswego East graduated all three of its linebackers, but senior Manny Howard is a person that will be looked to in filling that void.

Howard played all three linebacker spots throughout his junior year, in addition to special teams.

“Had we not had the Polubinski brothers and Judy [Almeida], Manny definitely would have been a guy that could step up on the line of scrimmage and be physical, can play all three linebacker spots,” LeBlanc said. “He’s really dedicated. I could say that about a lot of our kids but he’s above and beyond.”

Howard has indeed put in the work to get significantly stronger. He wrestled for the first time, qualifying for sectionals in the 195-pound class.

Now he’s ready to put in the work this fall.

“This year I’m going to be playing more in the middle, trying to lead the defense. With all the seniors that left, I’m going to be telling people where to go, and be that ballhawk,” Howard said. “Our defense is looking good. We lost a lot of seniors from last year, the majority of our defense, but we’re going to be looking good.”