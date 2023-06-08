Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Madi Reeves, Yorkville, softball, senior

Name: Madi Reeves
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Reeves struck out 13 and allowed one run on four hits in a sectional semifinal win over Oswego East, struck out eight, including her 900th career, and allowed no runs on one hit in a sectional final win over Wheaton Warrenville South, and struck out 16 in a three-hit shutout in a supersectional win over Bradley-Bourbonnais to lead Yorkville to state for the first time in program history.
She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What were the emotions after the supersectional win?
Reeves: I think it was all just excitement, being that it was for the first time and we had never made it. It’s exciting to give it to the program and do my part.
Welge: What are you going to remember and miss the most about Yorkville softball, besides the wins and success?
Reeves: It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience with this team. Everybody gets along perfectly. There is nothing to fight about. We all want it for each other.
Welge: Do you have any routines or superstitions before a game?
Reeves: Katlyn Schraeder has to braid my hair before every game. We all just kind of have our own superstitions that we believe in.
Welge: Have you ever played any other sports?
Reeves: I have not.
Welge: How did you get started with softball?
Reeves: I was maybe 5 years old. My neighbor asked me to sign up with park district with her.
Welge: Is there a restaurant you like to go to after a big win?
Reeves: We seem to go to Culver’s a lot.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show?
Reeves: “All-American.”
Welge: What’s the last book you read?
Reeves: “A Walk to Remember.”
Welge: What are you going to major in at Miami of Ohio?
Reeves: Kinesiology or sports coaching.