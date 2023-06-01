Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Chase Gerwig, Oswego, baseball, senior

Name: Chase Gerwig
School: Oswego, senior
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Gerwig had three singles and scored two runs in Oswego’s regional semifinal win over West Aurora and homered in Oswego’s regional final win over Neuqua Valley. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What does it mean to win a regional title and keep the season going?
Gerwig: Means a lot. Just happy to see the guys again at practice this week and see our coaches again.
Welge: Your home run the other day – how many is that for you this year? What do you remember about the at-bat?
Gerwig: First of the year and first in my high school career. I just remember looking for a fastball to drive up the middle and when I saw the fastball I squared it up pretty good and it felt good.
Welge: What mindset do you try to take as a leadoff hitter?
Gerwig: As a leadoff hitter I just try and find any way to get on and use my speed to steal bags and score.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team and player?
Gerwig: I love all Chicago sports but the Sox. I like the Cubs and I love Oregon, that’s my favorite college. My favorite players are Bryce Harper and Derek Jeter.
Welge: Have you played any other sports besides baseball? How did you get started playing baseball?
Gerwig: I grew up playing football, baseball and basketball, and football was my favorite sport growing up but I didn’t have the size to keep playing. I’ve been playing baseball since I was 2 years old. I love it now, as size doesn’t matter and it’s all about heart and who puts in the work.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Gerwig: My favorite movie is “Moneyball.”
Welge: What’s your plans after high school?
Gerwig: I’m going to play at Spoon River Junior College and major in business.