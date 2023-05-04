Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Eddie Scaccia, Oswego, baseball, senior

Name: Eddie Scaccia
School: Oswego, senior
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Scaccia struck out 14 batters over six innings in a combined no-hitter of Plainfield North. The Panthers went on to sweep the three-game Southwest Prairie West series. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What was working for you that game? Was that your first no-hitter?
Scaccia: Locating my fastball and commanding my slider. Yes, this was my first no-hitter.
Welge: How are you a better pitcher than you were as a junior? What did you work on in the offseason?
Scaccia: To become a better pitcher this year I have worked on getting stronger in the weight room and I developed a third pitch, my changeup. I watch a lot of videos from tread athletics and Trevor Bauer talking about grips and mechanics.
Welge: Do you have a routine or superstition for the days you pitch?
Scaccia: I follow an arm care routine from my pitching coach Josh Kauten. Also, I always drink a blue raspberry sour patch kids ghost energy drink before every outing.
Welge: Your team has been on a great run lately. How do you keep it going?
Scaccia: The biggest thing to keep it going is our dugout energy. When we have high energy in the dugout good things happen for us.
Welge: What’s your college plans?
Scaccia: Right now for college, I am still exploring my options. I’m hoping to make my decision soon.