Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sara Ebner, Yorkville, softball, senior

Name: Sara Ebner
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Ebner slugged two home runs in Yorkville’s 5-4 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais, and went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in a win over Oswego East. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your two home runs the other day – what happened on those at-bats? Either stand out?
Ebner: When I hit my two home runs against Bradley-Bourbonnais I wasn’t really thinking about hitting home runs. I was just looking to drive in runs for my team to get us into the lead. We all know how important it is to score in the first inning.
Welge: Do you know how many homers you have on the season and your career?
Ebner: This season I have three home runs. The last two seasons I had six home runs each. So I have a total of 15 home run in my high school career.
Welge: Is there a home run this year, or ever, that stands out as memorable?
Ebner: My most memorable one was my first at bat on varsity my sophomore year. They put me in and I hit a home run.
Welge: Your team is rolling along now, 16-1 on the season. What’s the focus as you enter the season’s stretch run?
Ebner: As most teams are right now, we are starting to figure out where everyone fits in our puzzle. As we are looking toward the end of the year, all of us girls are looking toward state. That is the goal this year.
Welge: Baseball and softball seem to be games of superstitions. Do you have any?
Ebner: I have a few superstitions. I always have to put my right sock on before my left. If I hit well with a certain hairstyle, I will do it again. If I don’t hit well, I won’t ever do that hairstyle again. And I always have to put my bat in the same spot on the bat rack for warmups.
Welge: How did you make your college decision? Do you know what you plan to study?
Ebner: I made my college decision by falling in love with the school. I loved everything about UW-Green Bay and the area around it. It is beautiful up there. Originally, I started looking at UWGB because I love the softball coach, coach [Sara] Kubuske. However, I knew that no matter where I went that I needed to love the school as much as I did the athletics. I also intend on majoring in either business or marketing.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?
Ebner: Lately, I’ve been watching a lot of the Milwaukee Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is one of my favorite players at the moment. He is also Type 1 Diabetic, just like me.
Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?
Ebner: Currently I love watching “Grey’s Anatomy” or “The Mole.” My favorite movie would be “A League of Their Own.” I grew up watching it with my dad. And I especially liked it because I grew up playing baseball until I moved to Yorkville in fourth grade.